UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

UDR Stock Down 2.3 %

UDR stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 29.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UDR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

