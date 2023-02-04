UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst stock opened at $204.88 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

