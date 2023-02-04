Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $398,711.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

