Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Down 4.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.28 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 349,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,263,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.
The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
Unum Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group
In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unum Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unum Group (UNM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.