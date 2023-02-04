Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Trading Down 4.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $41.28 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 349,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,263,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

