Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,000,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,144,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Upstart Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.