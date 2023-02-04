Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,000,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,144,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.