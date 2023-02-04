US Capital Advisors Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CEQP opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

