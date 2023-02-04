US Capital Advisors Comments on Energy Transfer LP’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ET. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.