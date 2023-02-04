US Capital Advisors Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

KMI opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

