US Capital Advisors Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.