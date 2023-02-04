Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

