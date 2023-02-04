Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

