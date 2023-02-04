Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Down to $29.87

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $27.65. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 111,342 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.