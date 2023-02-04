VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 350.45% and a negative net margin of 15,452.74%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 55,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $228,812. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.