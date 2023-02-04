Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,198,943.44 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares in the company, valued at $43,666,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $677,250.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $451,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

