Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

