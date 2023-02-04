Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,510 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Wayfair worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $67.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $156.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.