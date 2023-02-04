Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

