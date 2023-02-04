Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.