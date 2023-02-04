Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

