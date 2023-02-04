Wells Fargo & Company Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $110.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.90.

NYSE BAH opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

