WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.86. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

