Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

