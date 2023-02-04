Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 456 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

