William Blair Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

