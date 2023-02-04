William Blair Comments on Symbotic Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

SYM opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

