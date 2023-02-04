Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.
Woodward Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Woodward
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
