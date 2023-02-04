Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.