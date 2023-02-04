Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

AUY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611,130 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $62,655,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $24,026,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

