Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Ziff Davis worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Ziff Davis by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

