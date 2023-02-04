Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $43.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.