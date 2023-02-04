ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,038,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,650,824 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $20.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

