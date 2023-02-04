ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

ZI opened at $29.07 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

