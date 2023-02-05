13,917 Shares in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AAPD stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63.

