193 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,509.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,539.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

