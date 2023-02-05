2,000 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
