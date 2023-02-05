3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

MMM stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

