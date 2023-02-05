46,600 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 157,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

