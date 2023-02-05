7,786 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after buying an additional 68,942 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.70 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

