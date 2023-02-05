843 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 201.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,113,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $295,316,000 after buying an additional 743,971 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 225.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 210.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.06. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

