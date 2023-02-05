A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $682,975 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.