AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of AAR worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 155,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 820,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 255,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813 in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.