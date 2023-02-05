Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.72. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 158,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.30.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 7,500 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,964.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 15,869 shares of company stock worth $58,295 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

