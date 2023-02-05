Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.71. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 124,806 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

