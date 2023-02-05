Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.27. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 206,089 shares trading hands.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 819,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,712,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

