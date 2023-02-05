Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.27. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 206,089 shares trading hands.
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acer Therapeutics
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
