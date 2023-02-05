Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares changing hands.
Aerogrow International Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
