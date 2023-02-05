agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of agilon health worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $694.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.24 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $746,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.