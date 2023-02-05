Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

