Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,554 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of AA opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

