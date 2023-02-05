Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

