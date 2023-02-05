Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 386.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after acquiring an additional 890,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7,538.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $20,156,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

